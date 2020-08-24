Multiple suspects in custody following Auburn home invasion

Three men and a 15-year-old are in custody and are facing a litany of charges after an armed home invasion in Auburn early Monday morning.
Christopher Deundrea Johnson, 22, Demtetrie Devontay Givens, 21, both from Montgomery, were arrested and each charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and second-degree receiving stolen property, Auburn police said Monday afternoon.
Trequan Levell Couch, 18, of Montgomery, was later arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, police said.
The juvenile was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The arrests stem from Auburn police officers responding to a robbery call at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South College Street. A single victim reported being confronted by multiple suspects who were armed with handguns. The suspects demanded property from the victim, police said.
The suspects entered the victim’s residence and stole property from inside. The suspects fled when police arrived. One suspect was captured at the scene and two additional suspects were located fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.
A fourth suspect, Couch, was seen by police several hours later driving in a vehicle near the 1500 block of South College Street. Couch fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. A vehicle chase then began, police said.
Auburn police, assisted by the Alabama State Troopers, and later the Montgomery Police Department, pursued the vehicle until it was stopped in Montgomery. Couch was then detained and identified as a participant in the robbery, said police.
Two 16-year-old juveniles, both from Montgomery, were also in the vehicle with Couch. Police suspect that both juveniles traveled to Auburn to assist Couch in evading law enforcement. Further investigation found that the car used was reported stolen from Millbrook, said police.
One of the two juveniles was subsequently charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Givens and Johnson were taken to the Lee County Jail and each held on a $133,000 bond. Couch was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $140,000 bond.
The 15-year-old was taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center. Both the 16-year-olds were released to guardians, said police.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
