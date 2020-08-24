Multiple suspects in custody following Auburn home invasion

A fourth suspect, Couch, was seen by police several hours later driving in a vehicle near the 1500 block of South College Street. Couch fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. A vehicle chase then began, police said.

Auburn police, assisted by the Alabama State Troopers, and later the Montgomery Police Department, pursued the vehicle until it was stopped in Montgomery. Couch was then detained and identified as a participant in the robbery, said police.

Two 16-year-old juveniles, both from Montgomery, were also in the vehicle with Couch. Police suspect that both juveniles traveled to Auburn to assist Couch in evading law enforcement. Further investigation found that the car used was reported stolen from Millbrook, said police.

One of the two juveniles was subsequently charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Givens and Johnson were taken to the Lee County Jail and each held on a $133,000 bond. Couch was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $140,000 bond.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center. Both the 16-year-olds were released to guardians, said police.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

