The 22-year-old man who was shot Friday night in an Opelika shooting on Powledge Avenue died on Monday.

Jerryonne Ja’Quion Patterson, 23, of Opelika was arrested and charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jatavious Thomas. He is being held at the Lee County Jail.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton said Thomas' body has been transported to the Alabama Medical Examiners in Montgomery for a post-mortem exam.

Officers were called to the 900 Block of Powledge Avenue around 5:57 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported shooting. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots in the area, according to the police report.

“While officers were responding to the scene, an on-duty officer working at East Alabama Medical Center notified dispatch that a 22-year-old male had just arrived at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound,” the police report states.

Thomas was admitted into the hospital, where he remained in critical condition for three days before he died.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police said this case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

“The Opelika Police Department would like to thank the Lee County SWAT Team and the Auburn Police Department for their assistance,” the OPD stated in a release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department's Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.