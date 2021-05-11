Murder trial begins for man charged in case in which prosecutors say victim was stabbed 22 times, shot three times and thrown in a well

A Beulah man is on trial for murder after prosecutors said he stabbed a 72-year-old man 22 times and shot him three times before attaching cinderblocks to his body and dumping it in a well.

Hubert Timothy Sprayberry, 59, is facing a murder intentional charge after James Edmund Clarke’s body was discovered in Sprayberry’s well with multiple stab wounds and gunshot wounds in December 2019.

Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer said evidence during the trial at the Lee County courthouse in Opelika would show that Clarke, a “weak, frail, older man,” was killed by Sprayberry, and that intention was not a question during the case.

“How was he killed? He was stabbed 22 times. He was shot three times,” Saucer said during his opening statement Tuesday. “You don’t stab somebody 22 times, shoot them three times in the head then tie multiple cinderblocks to their body to put them in a 20-foot [deep] well full of water and then plan on him getting out of it.”

Saucer said evidence would further show that Sprayberry was packing up his belongings and getting ready to leave town “before the cops could find what he was hiding.”