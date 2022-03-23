N.C. boy who made bomb threat to Smiths Station gas station will get his punishment from his grandpa, authorities say

Authorities are leaving it to grandpa to punish an 11-year-old boy from North Carolina who called a Lee County gas station on Tuesday with bomb threats.

According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office titled "Terrorist Threats," a clerk at the Marathon Station in Smiths Station received a phone call from what sounded like a young male saying he had "planted a bomb" in the gas station's bathroom.

After getting a 911 call at 8:19 a.m., deputies went to the store, which is at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee Road 379, and found that it had been evacuated. Lee County bomb-sniffing K9 units were called to the scene and found no explosives.

Lee County investigators tracked the phone call to North Carolina, and with the help of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office were able to pinpoint an 11-year-old boy who confessed to calling in the bomb threat on his cell phone.

According to the Lee County release, "an Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy advised that the juvenile was being disciplined by his grandfather about the incident."

No charges are being filed in Lee County because of the age of the child who called in the threats.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office advises that these calls are terrorist threats and "should be reported as soon as possible to the correct authorities."