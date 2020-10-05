 Skip to main content
Narcotics search by Opelika police, Lee County SWAT leads to seven arrests
Seven people are facing drug charges after Opelika police and Lee County SWAT Team members conducted a narcotics search warrant Friday in Opelika.

Opelika police and SWAT team members conducted the search at 1:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hurst Street. A large amount of marijuana and a stolen gun were recovered during the search, police said.

Seven suspects were then arrested on the following charges, according to police:

  • Raven Gibson, 29, is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
  • Chezmon Jordan, 28, is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Christopher Jordan, 45, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor warrant.
  • Kentavious Heard, 28, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
  • Joshua Andrews, 28, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and license to carry a pistol required.
  • Derrico Collier, 28, was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.
  • David Lilly, 25, was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

The suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.

Chezmon Jordan, 28.

 Opelika Police Department
Christopher Jordan, 45.

 Opelika Police Department
David Lilly, 25.

 Opelika Police Department
Kentavious Heard, 28.

 Opelika Police Department
Joshua Andrews, 28.

 Opelika Police Department
Raven Gibson, 29.

 Opelika Police Department
Derrico Collier, 28.

 Opelika Police Department
