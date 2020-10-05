Narcotics search by Opelika police, Lee County SWAT leads to seven arrests

Seven people are facing drug charges after Opelika police and Lee County SWAT Team members conducted a narcotics search warrant Friday in Opelika.
Opelika police and SWAT team members conducted the search at 1:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hurst Street. A large amount of marijuana and a stolen gun were recovered during the search, police said.
Support Local Journalism
Seven suspects were then arrested on the following charges, according to police:
- Raven Gibson, 29, is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
- Chezmon Jordan, 28, is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Jordan, 45, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor warrant.
- Kentavious Heard, 28, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
- Joshua Andrews, 28, is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and license to carry a pistol required.
- Derrico Collier, 28, was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.
- David Lilly, 25, was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.
The suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.