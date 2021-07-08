No lives lost in Alabama to boating accidents over July Fourth weekend, 10 die in car crashes

No one died due to boating accidents or drowning in the state of Alabama over the course of the holiday weekend, but authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 10 people died in car accidents across several counties.
“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers. This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we must report 10 lives tragically lost over the course of the holiday weekend on the state’s roadways.”
Troopers with the ALEA were able to identify and investigate fatal car crashes in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties. All vehicles involved in the fatal accidents were equipped with seatbelts, but authorities said only half of the incidents involved the proper use of seatbelts at the times of the crashes.
Despite the lack of water-related fatalities, authorities with the ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division reported 10 arrests related to boating under the influence incidents throughout the state while troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division reported 81 driving under the influence arrests, authorities said.
Locally, the Auburn Police Division reported four DUI arrests and five public intoxication arrests while the Opelika Police Department reported just two DUI arrests over the course of the holiday weekend.
Authorities said troopers with the ALEA have continued to take part in national campaigns and regional safety initiatives in order to help reduce crashes, speeding and impaired driving, including programs like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Operation Dry Water and 10-8 on 10.
“A significant portion of our agency’s mission is to enhance and promote public safety through enforcement, education and community involvement,” Taylor said in the statement. “As more Alabama citizens continue to travel to and from their summertime destinations, we will continue to develop and implement effective strategies while continuing to engage our local, state and national partners in a variety of campaigns in order to reduce crashes and save lives.”