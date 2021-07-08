No lives lost in Alabama to boating accidents over July Fourth weekend, 10 die in car crashes

No one died due to boating accidents or drowning in the state of Alabama over the course of the holiday weekend, but authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 10 people died in car accidents across several counties.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers. This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we must report 10 lives tragically lost over the course of the holiday weekend on the state’s roadways.”

Troopers with the ALEA were able to identify and investigate fatal car crashes in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties. All vehicles involved in the fatal accidents were equipped with seatbelts, but authorities said only half of the incidents involved the proper use of seatbelts at the times of the crashes.

