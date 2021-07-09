None injured after several agencies and first responders battle Loachapoka house fire

Firefighters with Southwest Lee County, Farmville, Beauregard and Auburn successfully put out a house fire in Loachapoka Friday afternoon, and there were no injuries, first responders said.

Southwest Lee County Fir and Rescue Captain Tom Peavy said his department received a call of a house on fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday on Lee County Road 620 near Loachapoka, and personnel from Farmville, Beauregard and Auburn were dispatched to assist while East Alabama Emergency Medical Services, Lee County Emergency Management Agency and Lee County Sheriff’s Office personnel also responded to the call.

After authorities with the Southwest Lee County Fire and Rescue responded to the call, they entered the single structure surrounded by heavy fire and smoke and began a search for any trapped occupants, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once they saw that no one was inside, they battled the fire from inside before being forced from the home due to deteriorating conditions and a collapsing roof, after which they began fighting the fire from the outside, authorities said.

“Any time firefighters do interior fire attacks, the danger level intensifies,” Peavy said in a statement. “Our firefighters were able to recognize that conditions were becoming too dangerous and exited before there were any injuries.”