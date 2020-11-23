Nonprofit offering $1,000 reward for info on June homicide

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering $1,000 to those with information that leads to an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Nealious Mario Hodge June 6 in Opelika.

“The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with providing any information you may have related to the shooting that took the life of Mr. Hodge,” a release from the organization said. “He was loved by family and friends and they now seek closure.”

Opelika police responded to a call at the intersection of Talladega Street and Monroe Avenue the night of June 6 and found Hodge lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

After being taken by ambulance to the East Alabama Medical Center emergency room, he was stabilized and was being taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham when his condition suddenly worsened, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said.

Hodge returned to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at midnight. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for postmortem examination, said the office.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Opelika police detectives at (334) 705-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at (334) 742-4339. Callers may remain anonymous.

