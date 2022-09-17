One dead after shooting in Opelika on Friday night

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Friday night.

OPD dispatch responded to a call regarding an assault with injuries Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue, according to a report.

Police said upon arrival they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Police said there is no immediate threat in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.