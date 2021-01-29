 Skip to main content
One dead in Auburn motorcycle crash on Wire Road
One dead in Auburn motorcycle crash on Wire Road

An Auburn man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon on Wire Road.

Personnel with Auburn police and fire, along with EMS, responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Wire Road near the intersection of Cox Road. First responders found Peter Jonathan Smith, 21, of Auburn, in the roadway unresponsive when they arrived, police said.

The motorcycle Smith was driving was located nearby and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning, police said.

Preliminary investigation in the accident indicates Smith was traveling inbound on Wire Road when the accident, which involved three vehicles, occurred. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

