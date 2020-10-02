One dead in early morning Opelika crash

A person is dead and another was left injured following an early morning vehicle crash in Opelika.

Opelika police and fire responded to a car crash on Pepperell Parkway at the intersection of Airport Road at 6:08 a.m. Friday.

Officers located a single-vehicle crash when they arrived. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver's passenger was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The name and age of the victim of the crash will be released by the Lee County Coroner's Office once official notification of kin is made, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department's Traffic Homicide Investigative team. Police ask anyone with information on this crash to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

