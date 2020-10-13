One dead in Macon County homicide

The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon homicide near Brownsville.

A man is dead and two people are being held for questioning, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said.

It is early in the investigation and more information will be released when it is available, he said. No other details were released Tuesday night.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Macon County Sheriff's Office in the investigation, Brunson said.

