 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in Macon County homicide
0 comments
top story

One dead in Macon County homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon homicide near Brownsville.

A man is dead and two people are being held for questioning, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It is early in the investigation and more information will be released when it is available, he said. No other details were released Tuesday night. 

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Macon County Sheriff's Office in the investigation, Brunson said. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert