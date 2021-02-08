One dead, one in custody following fatal Lee County shooting

A mother is dead after police say her teenage son shot her at a Cusseta residence on Monday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday reporting a shooting at a residence on Lee Road 2085. Responding deputies found a 49-year-old female inside the residence who had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side of her face, police said.

The victim was unresponsive and showed no sign of life. Police believe the shooting is a result of a domestic disturbance between the victim and her son, Austin Walls, 19.

Walls’ sister, another adult male and three children were also present at the residence at the time of the incident. Investigators located a 9MM handgun believed to have been involved in the shooting, said police.

The olive house where the victim was found stands at the back of the quiet half-mile road near the border of Lee and Chambers Counties that ends in a cul de sac, where a basketball hoop nailed to a utility pole suggests a place children could have played.

A few hours after the incident, police tape and flashing lights still surrounded the family's home at the end of the road as neighbors and worried onlookers looked on while law enforcement officials investigated the scene.