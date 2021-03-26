 Skip to main content
One of three Monday Opelika car crash victims dies from injuries
breaking

  Updated
Police lights

One of the three individuals injured in a vehicle crash Monday morning near the Opelika Sportsplex died Friday.

An 85-year-old man succumbed to his injuries Friday. He was one of three victims injured in a multiple vehicle crash at West Point Parkway and Sportsplex Parkway at about 9:55 a.m. Monday, Opelika police said.

Two victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, Georgia, and another was taken to East Alabama Medical Center. Opelika police say the other victim taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. Police ask anyone with any information on this crash to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

