Opelika police began investigating a theft of property, second degree, which allegedly occurred at Best Buy located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway on Dec. 22, 2022, and have identified and arrested one of two suspects.

Akela Revea Mitchell, 37, of Montgomery, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property, second degree on Wednesday.

According to the initial police report, Mitchell and another female suspect entered the store at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Dec. 22 and concealed more than $2,000 worth of merchandise under their clothing.

“Surveillance video shows the first suspect, a Black female, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike slides with black socks. The second suspect, a Black female, is seen wearing a white knit cap, black hooded jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and brown boots,” according to the police report.

The two suspects left the store at approximately 2:24 p.m. in a black BMW SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.