One wounded in Sunday shooting at Waffle House in Auburn

Auburn police responded early Sunday morning to a report of gunshots in the 2100 block of South College Street and confirmed that one person was wounded, according to a police report.

Police were called at 3:35 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

While the Auburn Police Department did not name the business in the report, an individual familiar with the case confirmed that it happened at the Waffle House at 2167 South College St.

During the investigation, police said they confirmed the subject who was being treated at the East Alabama Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was “related to the subject’s involvement in the incident.”

Police said additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues. This case remains under investigation and the Auburn Police Division asks for anyone with information to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

After an investigation by Auburn police, arrest warrants are pending on the individuals involved in a shooting that occurred in Auburn on Sunday.