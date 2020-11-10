 Skip to main content
OPD seeks theft suspect
Opelika police are looking for this woman in connection with a reported theft last month at Kroger.

The Opelika Police Department is looking for a female accused of felony theft.

Investigators responded Oct. 25 around 6:30 p.m. to a report of Theft of Property – Third Degree, at Kroger, located in the 2400 block of Enterprise Drive in Opelika.

A single suspect could be seen on camera loading food and a case of wine into a shopping cart before exiting the building and entering a black vehicle waiting in the parking lot.

The suspect, described as a black female, was seen wearing a white hat with pink letters, black mask, white t-shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect, or her whereabouts, is asked to immediately call OPD at (334) 705-5220, CrimeStoppers at 215-7867 or download the P3-tips app. Callers receive a Tip ID and Password in order to speak with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

