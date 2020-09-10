OPD's Pettaway gets promotion

Opelika police Detective Brandon Pettaway was promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Pettaway has been with the Opelika Police Department since July 2015. He is serving as an investigator in the Vice & Narcotics Section and was part of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
Pettaway will be reassigned to the Patrol Division, where he will serve as a shift sergeant.
He will be responsible for helping run the operations of his shift, managing major crisis situations and mentoring patrol officers that work for him.
