At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at the Lee County Justice Center, Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White testified that Lamar Vickerstaff admitted to killing his daughter Amore Wiggins.

In 2012, Opelika police were notified of skeletal remains that were found in the Brookhaven Trailer Park off Hurst Street. After testing confirmed the remains belonged to a young girl between the age of 4 and 7, she became known as Opelika Jane Doe until further investigation led to the discovery of her true identity.

Detectives believed Wiggins was killed in 2010 or 2011, was malnourished and physically abused before her death.

The autopsy revealed Wiggins had fractures to her skull, arms, legs, shoulders and ribs, making a total of 15 individual fractures. Detectives also believe she was blind in her left eye because of a fracture to her eye socket.

After Wiggins was identified in recent months, with the help of a forensic DNA company, Othram Inc., her biological father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. was arrested and charged with felony murder and his wife Ruth Vickerstaff was arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child.

Wiggins’ biological mother Sherry Wiggins lost custody of her daughter to the Vickerstaff couple in a Virginia court in 2009, but she has been paying child support for the past 13 years never knowing her daughter had been killed.

Preliminary hearing

On Wednesday, OPD Sgt. White took the stand at the preliminary hearing for Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff at the Lee County Justice Center before Judge Steve Speakman.

White began working on this case in 2015 and told the court everything he knew about the case dating back to 2012 when residence of Brookhaven Trailer Park notified the OPD about the skeletal remains located on the property.

After evaluation, White said the forensic anthropologist concluded that Wiggins’ injuries were an indication of child abuse and concluded that the injuries ranged in age based on varying degrees of healing.

With the help of Barbara Rae-Venter, a well-known genealogist who helped police identify the Golden State Killer, they were able to create a family tree for Wiggins, which eventually confirmed that Lamar Vickerstaff and Sherry Wiggins were her biological parents.

White said he first met with Lamar’s mother Evia Vickerstaff in 2022.

“She advised that she didn't have a granddaughter that she knew to be missing or killed, and she gave me consent to obtain a DNA sample from her, which I did,” White said.

Evia also said that the last time Lamar was in Opelika was around 2010 and he hadn’t been back since, according to White.

Later, White met with Ruth Vickerstaff who has been married to Lamar since 2006.

“I advised her that her husband was the father of a girl whose remains were found in Opelika,” he said. “I advised her that the girl was, the remains, had indications of child abuse.”

“Ruth advised that she didn’t know any of Lamar’s previous girlfriends or any people that Lamar had a child in common with and would not provide any information,” White continued.

She informed him that she’d heard rumors that Lamar had a daughter, but indicated that she believed they were just rumors and didn’t say she had ever met his daughter, according to White.

When White traveled to Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville Fla. to interview Lamar, White said he fled the base. Several hours later he was located, but declined to be interviewed.

After contacting the Department of Revenue, White obtained records that showed Lamar claimed a child named Amore Wiggins on his 2010, 2011 taxes. Finally the OPD had a name for Opelika Baby Jane Doe.

The OPD obtained warrants to arrest Lamar and Ruth, and White interviewed Ruth again with her attorney. Ruth gave a written statement that acknowledged that she knew Amore Wiggins.

“She advised that she was untruthful during the visit just because she didn’t know what was going on. She advised that she became overwhelmed with taking care of Amore and requested that Lamar take Amore to his family, and she advised that was the last time she saw Amore,” White said.

Ruth indicated that her understanding was that Lamar was going to take Wiggins to family in Opelika, either his mother or godmother.

She also acknowledged that she had a visit from Child Protective Services while living in Virginia when Lamar was deployed in the Navy. White said someone made an anonymous complaint after what they observed of Wiggins.

White said that Evia told him that when she saw the media releases about Opelika Jane Doe she reached out to Ruth asking if that could be Amore Wiggins.

“Evia advised that Ruth assured her that it was not Amore and that Amore was living in Virginia with an aunt,” he said.

‘He did it’

Before speaking with Lamar again, White said Lamar requested the presence of Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere and said he would give a statement if she was present.

He was re-mirandized, waived his rights and told them “he did it,” White said.

“He acknowledged that Amore was his daughter, advised that he was enlisted in the Navy and that he was stressed from working in the Navy and I think a part time job as well,” White said. “He advised that he was on a ship and deployed for a good portion of the time that he had Amore, specifically from I believe Oct. 2010 until Oct. 2011 he was in another state working for the Navy.”

The military records confirmed this.

“He repeatedly said that he did it. He wanted his wife to not be charged, and that is what he was seeking, some sort of deal he wanted to make,” White said.

Lamar stated that he traveled with Wiggins from Virginia to Alabama around the time he returned from deployment. He drove around and recalled placing her where she was ultimately found. He denied causing the injuries to Wiggins and did not give details about how he killed her, but told police that he made attempts to resuscitate her, according to White.

After the prosecution and the defense questioned White, Judge Speakman said he believes there is probable cause and passed the case over to the circuit court for further action by a Lee County Grand Jury.

Lamar has been denied bond while Ruth was released on a $10,000 bond. She has been permitted to travel to Jacksonville, Fla., but is only allowed to leave Jacksonville if she is traveling back to Opelika. She is also required to wear an ankle monitor.