Opelika fire, police investigating early morning fire at Pinehurst Apartments
Opelika fire, police investigating early morning fire at Pinehurst Apartments

Opelika police and fire are investigating an early morning fire at Pinehurst Villas apartment complex in Opelika. 

Opelika police and fire departments responded to the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive at about 4:52 a.m. Thursday in reference to a structure fire, police said. 

Responders located one of the building engulfed in flames when they arrived. Officers were able to confirm that all residents were evacuated safely, police added

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika police and fire departments. Police ask anyone with information about the fire to contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

