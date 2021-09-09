Opelika High School bomb threat came from Florida teen, police say

Detectives with the Opelika Police Department have determined that the bomb threat made at Opelika High School Wednesday came from a 13-year-old from Florida, police said Thursday.

Police said they have concluded that the juvenile had no connection to Opelika, and that the threat was not credible. Police are working with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement authorities in Florida to determine the next steps in the investigation, police said.

After the bomb threat was called into OHS at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, canines from the Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Division and the Lee county Sheriff’s Office did a thorough sweep of the building and located no explosive devices, according to police.

The OPD is encouraging residents not to spread unsubstantiated rumors on social media which could interfere with an investigation, police said.