 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika High School bomb threat came from Florida teen, police say
0 Comments
alert top story

Opelika High School bomb threat came from Florida teen, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opelika Back to School 1

Opelika High School students head home for the day after the school’s first day of the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 9, 2021.

 Alex Hosey,

Detectives with the Opelika Police Department have determined that the bomb threat made at Opelika High School Wednesday came from a 13-year-old from Florida, police said Thursday.

Police said they have concluded that the juvenile had no connection to Opelika, and that the threat was not credible. Police are working with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement authorities in Florida to determine the next steps in the investigation, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After the bomb threat was called into OHS at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, canines from the Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Division and the Lee county Sheriff’s Office did a thorough sweep of the building and located no explosive devices, according to police.

The OPD is encouraging residents not to spread unsubstantiated rumors on social media which could interfere with an investigation, police said.

“The Opelika Police Department understands the public’s desire for additional information, but we caution you from spreading rumors or sharing information, without providing context, which can potentially hinder an investigation,” police said in a statement. “In instances like this, public information will be relayed as quickly and efficiently as safely possible. OPD encourages the public to download the Opelika Police mobile app, ensure they have alerts turned on and follow their social media pages. This allows the community to receive the most accurate and up-to-date information.”

Firefighters and residents of Berry Creek say it’s been a slow and difficult process trying to rebuild, one year after the Bear Fire hit Northern California.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert