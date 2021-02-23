Opelika hires former deputy fire chief of Bessemer as city’s new fire chief

The City of Opelika has a new fire chief.

Effective April 1, Shane Boyd, the former deputy fire chief of Bessemer, will replace Chief Byron Prather who retired on Jan. 31.

Boyd started his firefighting career in 1993 as a firefighter EMT at the Birmingport Fire District in Bessemer before moving to the Concord Fire Department as a firefighter paramedic. He then served the City of Bessemer as a firefighter paramedic, fire sergeant, fire lieutenant, fire captain and battalion captain over the course of his 25 year career.

“Shane Boyd was our choice because of his experience and proven track record of leadership,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “The Opelika Fire Department has a long and proud history in our community. I believe Shane will take us to a higher level of service for our citizens and community.”

Along with experience and knowledge in fire safety, training and EMS programs, Boyd is certified as a firefighter, HazMat and rescue technician and has training in terrorist bombings, radiological and nuclear awareness and FEMA incident safety.

Despite leaving his long career with the City of Bessemer, Boyd said he is excited for the opportunity to join the Opelika Fire Department family.

“I owe a great deal of appreciation to the members of the Bessemer Fire Department and Chief McFarland,” Boyd said. “They have been extremely encouraging the past few weeks. It’s difficult to leave, but they are in great hands. I can’t wait to get to work with Opelika Fire.”

