Opelika interim police chief appointed, new chief to be hired by January

Opelika mayor Gary Fuller appointed assistant chief Kasey Brown as the city’s interim chief of police effective Wednesday after the retirement of former chief John McEachern.

“The City of Opelika is fortunate to have Assistant Chief Brown step in and take on the role as Interim Chief,” Fuller said in a release. “I am confident his experience and leadership will serve our community well.”

Brown has been with the Opelika Police Department for 26 years and has served in the traffic unit, patrol unit, canine unit and vice and narcotics unit before he was appointed to assistant chief by McEachern in 2018, officials with the department said.

The city is currently looking for a new police chief and is working through applications received both internally and externally, according to the department. The city hopes to fill the position by the end of next January.

