A 21-year-old Opelika man was arrested on Monday and accused of enticing a child he knew to enter a car for "immoral purposes," according Auburn police.

Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua, 21, Opelika faces one count of enticing child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes. He was booked into the Lee County Jail without bond.

The incident happened near the intersection of Perry Street and East Drake Avenue in Auburn and involved a victim younger than 16 years old, according to a police report.

Opelika officers assisted Auburn police and and took Ixmatlahua into custody. Officials have not released additional details.