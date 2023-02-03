Opelika police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that allegedly occurred on Tuesday in the 2100 Block of Waverly Parkway.

At 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of gun shots, and upon arrival police said they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga., where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged, according to the police report.

During the investigation, police said the victim was able to provide information which led to the identification of a possible suspect.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Kendrick Derrill Walton, 26, of Opelika, and charged him with attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.