Opelika man arrested, charged in connection to shooting on South Third Street

An Opelika man was taken into custody on Thursday in connection to a shooting on South Third Street that left one dead and one in critical condition on Friday.

John Robert Thomas III, 40, of Opelika, is facing several charges from the incident, including murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, Opelika police Thursday said.

U.S. Marshals took Thomas into custody in Milldale, Conn., with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and Fugitive Task Force Officers from New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury, Conn., police said.

Opelika police responded to the 300 block of Third Street in reference to calls of gunshots at 11:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

A 35-year-old male victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center following the shooting where he was pronounced deceased, Opelika police said.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday, said police.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, and the department is asking anyone with more information on the case to contact their detective division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

