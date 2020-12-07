Opelika man arrested, charged with sexual torture, rape

An Opelika man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and sexual torture Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45, was first arrested on multiple drug charges Dec. 1 after investigators with the sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant at his residence in the 8000 block of Lee Road 390 in the Beulah area.

During the search, investigators discovered evidence relating to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old female victim, authorities said.

Willis was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual torture, authorities said.

Willis was previously arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia after the search was first conducted before being released on a $55,000 bond.

He is now being held in the Lee County Jail on a $300,000 bond, according to authorities.

Authorities ask anyone with more information on the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867.

