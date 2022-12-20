Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly

An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika.

According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.

Police arrived on the scene around 10:55 a.m. Monday morning and discovered several vehicles had been shot into. Officers then located a suspected vehicle leaving the area and an investigation led to the arrest of Graham.

“Graham was charged with three counts of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Building,” the report said.

Graham's arrest comes after OPD put out a release yesterday informing the public of a heavy police presence in the area around Piggly Wiggly. The public was asked to avoid the area while police investigated reports of a firearm being discharged into a vehicle.

The police called the incident an isolated event and said no injuries had been reported at the time.

This case remains under investigation and other charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the incident, can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.