Opelika man arrested in connection to April 2015 sexual assault and burglary

On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested Kendrick Cortez Brown, 26, of Opelika, in connection to an incident that occurred in April of 2015.

Police said the investigation began on April 3, 2015, after a victim reported a sexual assault and burglary that occurred in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

The case remained under investigation and police said they received the results from the forensic evidence in October 2022 which identified a 25-year-old defendant from Opelika.

Police said because the defendant was a juvenile when the crime occurred in 2015, the name will not be released. This defendant was arrested on Tuesday.

As additional evidence developed, Brown was identified as the second offender, according to the police report.

Brown and the first defendant were each charged with sodomy first degree, robbery first degree and burglary first degree.

Both defendants were transported to the Lee County Detention Center and are being held without bond.