An Opelika man was arrested by Auburn Police in connection to a felony charge of sexual abuse late last week.

According to a press release put out by the APD, Antonio Simeon Flowers, 37, of Opelika was arrested on Feb 3. Flowers’ arrest came after Auburn Police received a report of a sexual assault on Feb 2.

“A victim reported that a male suspect forcibly subjected the victim to sexual contact on Dec. 14, 2022, near the 200 block of Beard-Eaves Court,” the press release said.

The release further said Flowers was known to the victim and the assault was not random. Auburn Police located Flowers on Feb. 3 and after further investigation arrested him.

Flowers is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond.