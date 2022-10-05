 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika man arrested in connection to more than a dozen vehicle break-ins more than a year ago

  • Updated
  • 0
Deandrian Marquel Martin

The Opelika Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to numerous vehicle break-ins in residential areas of Opelika in the summer months of 2021.

Earlier police reports said the suspect was involved in more than a dozen vehicle break-ins.

Police identified Deandrian Marquel Martin, 30, of Opelika as the suspect in August 2021 and obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Monday, Martin was arrested on nine outstanding warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and nine outstanding warrants of larceny/theft.

