Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree.

Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24.

Auburn police met with a victim that reported property was stolen from a residence located in the 500 block of Webster Road sometime between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24, according to the police report.

On Saturday, Opelika police located the stolen property near the 600 block of Comanchee Drive in Opelika in the possession of Ashmore. Opelika police officers then alerted Auburn police.

After further investigation by APD detectives, Ashmore was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property first degree. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.