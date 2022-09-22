Opelika man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to shooting at apartments in Auburn

After a two-day search, Auburn police apprehended a suspect Wednesday in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday at The Beacon Apartment Complex on South College Street in Auburn.

The Auburn police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Opelika Police Department, arrested Keyon Black, 23, of Opelika, on a felony warrant for capital murder.

Black was found in Opelika, transported to the Auburn Police Department and booked into the Lee County Jail. He is being held without bond.

On Monday, Auburn police responded to a call that a 32-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso and lower extremity, the police report said.

The victim received medical assistance, but died. The APD said the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

During the investigation of the shooting, police determined that a man whom they believe to be Black entered the victim’s residence armed with a handgun and shot him, the police report said.

The APD confirmed that Black has a criminal record and was charged with second degree assault in 2018 and with discharging a gun into an occupied building in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Police believe that Black and the victim were acquaintances and that this was not a random act.