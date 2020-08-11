Opelika man charged in connection to shooting into an Opelika police car

A 22-year-old is facing charges in connection to the shooting into an Opelika police car.

Cordell Jakari Cannon, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to the shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Chester Avenue, Opelika police said.

Opelika police detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 100 block of Chester Avenue on Monday. One on the detectives was inside a residence talking with a resident while another detective was outside in an unmarked police car, police said.

While the detective was in the vehicle, a four-door car rode by the detective and began shooting into the police car. The detective was able to escape from the car and was not injured, police said.

The female who was driving the vehicle was released without charges, police added.

Warrants for the same charges, shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling, have been obtained on the second suspect, who's identity is not being released at this time, per police.

