Opelika man charged with assault after EAMC nurse stabbed in chest
Opelika man charged with assault after EAMC nurse stabbed in chest

  • Updated
STEVEN JOHN COLLINS.jpg

Steven Collins

 Lee County Sheriff's Office

An Opelika man is facing second-degree assault charges after he allegedly stabbed an East Alabama Medical Center nurse in the chest with a pocket knife on June 24, according to court documents.

Steven John Collins, 54, of Opelika, was arrested and charged by Opelika police after court documents said he stabbed the nurse at the hospital where she was working.

According to a deposition detailing the incident, the victim told police she was treating Collins at the hospital when he left the room and tried to leave the hospital, at which point the victim followed him down the stairs and outside the psychiatric unit when she saw Collins had a knife in his hand.

The victim then tried to re-enter the hospital, but her key card wouldn’t open the door, according to the deposition. Collins then approached her and stabbed her once in the chest, at which point the victim told police she struggled with Collins, and he stopped and said, “You’re going to die anyway,” then walked off, the deposition said.

Opelika police found Collins in the parking lot of Courtyard Apartments next door to EAMC still in possession of the knife, which he tossed across the parking lot after police ordered him to remove it, the deposition states. Police were able to recover the pocket knife and the blood-stained clothing Collins wore at the time of his arrest, according to the deposition.

Collins was taken to the Lee County Jail June 24 before being released the next day on a $25,000 bond, according to court documents.

