Opelika man charged with assault after EAMC nurse stabbed in chest

An Opelika man is facing second-degree assault charges after he allegedly stabbed an East Alabama Medical Center nurse in the chest with a pocket knife on June 24, according to court documents.

Steven John Collins, 54, of Opelika, was arrested and charged by Opelika police after court documents said he stabbed the nurse at the hospital where she was working.

According to a deposition detailing the incident, the victim told police she was treating Collins at the hospital when he left the room and tried to leave the hospital, at which point the victim followed him down the stairs and outside the psychiatric unit when she saw Collins had a knife in his hand.

The victim then tried to re-enter the hospital, but her key card wouldn’t open the door, according to the deposition. Collins then approached her and stabbed her once in the chest, at which point the victim told police she struggled with Collins, and he stopped and said, “You’re going to die anyway,” then walked off, the deposition said.