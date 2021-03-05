Opelika man charged with murder in connection to dead woman found on Maple Avenue

An Opelika man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead on Maple Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Raphael Maurice Browning, 35, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday in connection to the assault that occurred in the 500 block of Maple Avenue, police said.

Opelika police responded to the 500 block of Maple Avenue on Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. in reference to a death. Officers found a 40-year-old female deceased when they arrived, Opelika police said Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, and they ask anyone with more information on the case to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.