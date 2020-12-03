Opelika man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

An Opelika man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday and found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search was conducted in the 8000 block of Lee Road 390 in Beulah. He has been released from the Lee County Jail on a $55,500.00 bond, authorities said.