Opelika man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

An Opelika man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday and found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search was conducted in the 8000 block of Lee Road 390 in Beulah. He has been released from the Lee County Jail on a $55,500.00 bond, authorities said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (334) 749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867.
