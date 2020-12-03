 Skip to main content
Opelika man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
DEANGELO LABRONE WILLIS.jpg

Deangelo Labrone Willis

 Courtesy Lee County Sheriff's Office

An Opelika man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday and found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search was conducted in the 8000 block of Lee Road 390 in Beulah. He has been released from the Lee County Jail on a $55,500.00 bond, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (334) 749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867.

