Opelika man convicted of murder in 2017 shooting

An Opelika man was convicted of intentional murder Friday after he shot and killed a man in the North Antioch neighborhood in 2017.

Vantavious Hughley, 24, of Opelika could face up to life in prison after the jury found him guilty, said Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere.

“Intentional murder is a Class A felony, and it’s punishable anywhere from 10 years up to life,” Ventiere said. “Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas focused on what the facts said, what the evidence said, how the testimony went – and all of that led to the fact that this was an intentional murder.”

Testimony revealed that Hughley shot and killed Shaqueille Jones, 23, after he tried to take Jones’ gun away from him in a parking lot in North Antioch Circle on July 11, 2017, the district attorney’s office said.

After fleeing the scene and staying on the run for two weeks, Hughley was arrested and charged with the murder after jumping from a moving car in an attempt to further elude police, though Ventiere said there wasn’t an additional charge for attempting to elude.

