Opelika man convicted of murder in McDonald’s shooting sentenced to 56 years in prison

Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced an Opelika man to 56 years in prison Monday following the man’s murder conviction handed down by a jury in March.

Jarvis Nichols, 20, was sentenced to over half a century in prison after a Lee County jury found him guilty of murder-intentional, a Class A felony, in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of Evan Mikale Wilson and injured four others. The trial lasted two days, and jury deliberation lasted for less than an hour.

“The senseless and violent nature of this crime endangered so many people and ended a young life,” Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said after Nichols’ conviction. “It is my hope that Evan’s family will find some sense of justice from today’s verdict.”

Wilson died in 2018 near the West Magnolia Avenue McDonald’s after prosecutors say he was shot “again, and again, and again” by Nichols, a then-17-year-old, in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2018. An Auburn University student and three Opelika teenagers were injured in the same incident.

Assistant District Attorney Kacey Cooper said the incident began after Wilson and a group of his friends left Skybar that morning after the Auburn football game and Nichols saw and recognized Wilson.