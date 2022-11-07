Opelika man convicted of robbery and assault sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years

An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court.

On Oct. 26, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated Rico Maddox, 45, of Opelika was convicted of robbery, first degree, for which the sentence was life in prison, and convicted of assault, second degree, for which the sentence was 20 years in prison.

Maddox was arrested by Opelika police on Oct. 30, 2020, and booked into the Lee County Jail.

The arrest stemmed from a shooting that occurred at a residence on Fruitwood Circle.

The Opelika Police Department responded to a gunshot victim, who told police “he was outside the home when Maddox robbed him, struck him in the head with a firearm and shot him,” according to a release from the Lee County DA’s Office.

“We’re especially grateful for the victim in this case. Because of his willingness to testify against Maddox we were able bring this case to a close,” stated the DA’s Office.

Detective Jacob Yeomans led the investigation for the Opelika Police Department, and Senior Trial Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer oversaw the prosecution of this case.

The Lee County DA’s Office said Maddox has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for assault, escape, resisting arrest and weapons charges.