Opelika man dies after being hit by car on I-85, police investigating

A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot early Wednesday morning, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said.

Jereme O’Neal Taylor, 37, suffered multiple blunt force impact injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after the accident occured at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the coroner’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Taylor remained at the scene before being taken to the East Alabama Medical Center for evaluation, according to the coroner’s office.

The incident is being investigated by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.