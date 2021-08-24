Opelika man facing assault charge after shooting leads to standoff with police

An Opelika man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly shot and wounded a man before barricading himself inside a shed early Tuesday morning, police with the Opelika Police Department said.

Charles Mitchell Wesson, 52, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault after Opelika police responded to calls of shots fired in the 2200 block of Star Street at about 1:36 a.m. Tuesday morning and located the suspect barricaded in a shed on the property, police said.

During this time, police located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the Whataburger at 2501 Gateway Drive and determined that he was shot after an altercation in the 2200 block of Star Street, according to police.

Members of the Lee County SWAT Team were deployed to the barricaded shed and were able to safely take the suspect into custody, while the victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and those with more information are encouraged to contact OPD’s detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

