Opelika man facing assault charges in connection to York Avenue stabbing

An Opelika man is facing assault charges in connection to a February stabbing incident on York Avenue.

Fredrick Orlando Jenkins, 43, is charged with first-degree assault after he was arrested by officers with the Opelika Police Department with assistance from the Alabama Probation and Parole Office on Monday, Opelika police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls of an assault at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the 1000 York Avenue and found a victim suffering from stab wounds, Capt. Tony Amerson with the Opelika Police Department said.

The 24-year-old male victim was taken to Piedmont Regional Columbus Hospital for his injuries and has since been released, Amerson said.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with more information to contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

