Opelika man facing attempted murder charges after November shooting

An Opelika man is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting in November 2020 that left two men injured, authorities with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Roderick Andrew Edwards, 37, surrendered himself to authorities Monday and was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of failing to appear for a traffic offense, authorities said.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 30, 2020, when Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about shots being fired around Lee Road 721 in Opelika, authorities said.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the back and was driving in the 6500 block of Highway 51 towards Opelika and a second man in a different vehicle who was also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Both victims were then taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus for treatment, authorities said.

Edwards is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $125,500 bond, and more charges are expected as the investigation continues, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information on the case to contact them at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

