Opelika man facing child pornography charges after Tuesday arrest

An Opelika man is facing multiple counts of possession and production of child pornography after he was arrested by investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

Bryant Thomas Stokes, 52, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of production of pornography with minors after authorities conducted a search warrant in the 2900 block of Lee Road 165 in Opelika, authorities said.

During the search, multiple items of evidence were taken by authorities, including digital devices and media believed to be related to the investigation, authorities said.

Stokes is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond, and authorities said more charges are expected.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information on the case to contact them at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867).

