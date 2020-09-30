Opelika man facing more than 10 child sex charges

An Opelika man is facing more than 10 child sex charges after an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Douglas Marshall, 30, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child pornography, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age and one count of material harmful to minors, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding possible sexual abuse of child less than 12 years of age on Sept. 4. Authorities were then able to obtain multiple search warrants after the subsequent investigation. The Lee County sheriff’s investigators executed the search warrants with assistance of the Lanett Police Department, authorities said.

Authorities were able to secure evidence during the searches, which led to warrants being issued for the arrest of Marshall, authorities added.

Information about the victims is being withheld for their protections. Marshall is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $175,500 bond, said authorities.

Authorities ask anyone with any information regarding the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867).

