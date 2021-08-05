Opelika man found guilty of murder after two-day trial and about an hour of deliberation

“Right here as I stand here, I do not know whether Mr. Maddox is being charged as the shooter or as an accomplice,” Beaver told the jury. “Ask yourself right now, do you, beyond a reasonable doubt, have a version of the facts in your mind that was shown by evidence at the witness stand and from the documents? … We don’t have any witnesses that told us what happened except for Mr. Maddox.”

Beaver said the state couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Maddox took part in the shooting, but argued that it was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong person.

Prosecutors disagreed and argued that the murders of Lewis and Harris could not have happened without Maddox’s involvement that night. In regards to the lack of witness testimony, prosecutors said they believed there could have been efforts to intimidate witnesses to discourage them from testifying at trial. Prosecutors said the guns used in the shooting as well as the method of transportation away from the shooting were both provided by the defendant, and they suggested that Maddox himself took part in the shooting that night.