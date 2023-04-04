An Opelika man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies led five different police and sheriffs’ agencies on a high speed car chase through three counties in East Alabama last Thursday, before he was apprehended using spike strips.

No injuries or damage to property were listed in the police release.

On March 30, Carlton Lampley Jr, 39, of Opelika was spotted by the Lanett Police Department near the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lanett. Lanett police officers attempted to pull over the black 2012 Dodge Charger Lampley was driving.

According to a press release put out by Lanett PD, the police knew Lampley and that he was wanted by at least six law enforcement agencies for various charges. The press release did not specify the alleged charges.

“When the Lanett officer activated his lights and siren, the offender accelerated and started the high speed pursuit,” the press release said. “The pursuing officer informed dispatch that the offender was not stopping.”

According to the release, the chase continued down Interstate 85 to exit 66 where the offender was forced to leave the interstate because an 18-wheeler was in his path. The chase then continued into rural Lee County before returning to Chambers County.

“The pursuing Lanett officer was joined by officers from the Chambers County Drug Task Force and Valley Police Department as the chase re-entered Chambers County,” the release said. “Officers pursued the offender through rural Chambers County before returning to Lee County and turning onto Highway 280 toward Phenix City.”

Lee County deputies then joined the chase. As the offender approached Phenix City, Russel County deputies deployed spike strips which disabled the car and allowing police to apprehend Lampley.