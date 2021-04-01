Opelika man sentenced to 65 years for attempted murder, strangling, kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker sentenced an Opelika man to 65 years in prison Wednesday after a Lee County jury convicted him of attempted murder, domestic violence strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.

Charles Waltman, 39, of Opelika, was convicted of beating, strangling and terrorizing his estranged girlfriend for several hours before kidnapping her on July 25, 2018. He was sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder, 20 years for domestic violence strangulation/suffocation and 20 years for second-degree kidnapping, according to a statement from the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentences for each charge will be served concurrently, which means all three will be served at the same time.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed Waltman assaulted the victim at her residence in Auburn and then drove her at knifepoint to the Waffle House on Fox Run Parkway in Opelika, according to police.

“Waltman made threats to kill the victim and forced her to leave with him,” a statement from police reads.

After the victim escaped, she ran into the restaurant, yelled for someone to call 911 and locked herself in the bathroom, the district attorney’s office said.