Opelika man sentenced to life in prison after 2017 murder

An Opelika man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of intentional murder in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in the North Antioch neighborhood in Opelika in 2017.

Vantavious Hughley, 24, of Opelika was found guilty of intentional murder by a Lee County jury Feb. 15 after testimony revealed that Hughley shot and killed Shaqueille Jones, 23, after he tried to take Jones’ gun away from him in a parking lot in North Antioch Circle on July 11, 2017, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office said.

After fleeing the scene and staying on the run for two weeks, Hughley was arrested and charged with the murder after jumping from a moving car in an attempt to further elude police, though District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said there wasn’t an additional charge for attempting to elude.

Despite the defense arguing that Hughley shot Jones out of self defense, the jury ultimately decided to convict Hughley on the murder charges after what Ventiere said was several hours of deliberation.

During the process of preparing for trial, the Opelika Police Department and the district attorney’s office found evidence that Hughley attempted to intimidate witnesses through threats of violence, the district attorney’s office said.